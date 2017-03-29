Latricia Shaune Clark, 45, of Beebe, passed away Friday, March 24, 2017. She was born on August 23, 1971 in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri to Connie Ditlow and the late Dwight Viles. Latricia was a published author; she wrote Aiden’s Journey. She also loved to spend time with her family and her pets, Domino, Cable, Puck, Bishop and Ace. She is also preceded in death by her stepfather, Walter Schimmel; siblings, Toby, Quincy, Tristan and Tabitha Viles. Latricia is survived by her husband, Dustin Clark; her mothers, Connie Ditlow and Margaret Viles; her children, Darrick Viles (Bridget Greer), Christopher Sutcliffe (DeAna), Micheal Kirby (Taylor Lee), Molly-anne Kirby, Haley Clark, Raven Clark; her grandchildren, Lilly-anne Viles, William Viles; her siblings, Morgan Justice (Cole), Christopher Schimmel (Richard), Lukas Schimmel, Paul Bennett and other loving family and friends. Visitation was held on Monday, March 27, 2017 from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Moore’s Cabot Funeral Home. Funeral Service followed at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements under the care of Thomas Funeral Service (501) 941-7888 www.thomasfuneralservice.com