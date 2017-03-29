High Winds Damage Multiple Roofs, Topple Trees and Push Over Two Veterans Monument Monoliths

High winds late Friday night and early Saturday morning did lots of damage around Beebe. The roof was blown off Regions Bank on Dewitt Henry Dr., two monoliths at the Veterans Monument were blown over, Centennial Bank on Hwy. 64 lost several ceiling tiles in their drive-thru, the convenience store – Super One-Stop also received damage as well as a large metal sign was blown down in front of Fox Pools and Tanning on Hwy. 64. The strip mall next to Regions Bank also received major roof damage.