What’s Left?

Just a few days ago – Sunday, March 19th, we lost a former Beebe resident and former state Representative – David Choate. He had been fighting a battle with cancer for the past several months. I have so many good memories of David when he was a state Representative. I was a staunch supporter of his and I remember one election night when he, wife, Carla and Chuck Hicks (PR man) were all at the Lonoke County Courthouse at around 2 a.m. awaiting election results – which were positive for David. It was so much fun! While David was a representative, I asked him about putting a stop light in at the intersection of Hwy. 5 and Hwy. 64. I had been to so many accidents at that site – and many of them were fatalities. I thought we needed to do something. I know David already knew about that intersection and he may have already been working on it – but it wasn’t too long until the AHD was out there putting up the stop light. Now – as you know – it is a stop light for all four ways. I told David after this was installed that it might be his most important action while being a representative. I know he did many things but I believe that this action saved so many lives – and it is thanks to his work that it got done. He will be missed by so many. Prayers for all his family members! David’s funeral service is being handled by Powell Funeral Home in Searcy. Prayers for all the family during this difficult time! It’s Spring Break time and what a great week weather-wise! Today (Tues.) it is about 85 degrees. Tomorrow it is supposed to cool to the 60’s and we may have storms on Friday! Fingers crossed. Go to your happy place! See you next week!