Have Your Cake and “Ice” it too!

You can have your cake and even learn how to decorate it during this series of Shepherd Center classes continuing through April 26. Dee Grove, Program Committee chair, announces another class in cake decorating will begin April 5. “Tonya Hubbard’s first class was so successful she has graciously committed to lead another course.” The class does fill quickly so make your plans early. Frank Kayter, the center’s director, reminds everyone that classes are held every Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. for men and women who have time on their hands and a desire for learning and fun. Quilting, handicrafts, bridge, jewelry-making, beginning computer, and genealogy and will be offered along with the cake decorating. Also available is a Bible study led by ministers from local churches. Every attendee is welcome to participate in the weekly potluck lunch at noon. Bring a dish, take a class, and enjoy a day full of learning and fun with people your own age. A nominal registration fee of $10 covers all classes. Financial scholarships are available on request. Located at the corner of East College and North Cherry in the rear of the First United Methodist Church in downtown Beebe, The Shepherd’s Centers of America (SCA) is a network of interfaith community-based organizations that provide meaning and purpose for adults throughout their mature years. Now is the time to get your creative juices flowing. Classes of gardening and yoga are also being considered. If you would like to share your knowledge with willing and eager students, please call Kayter at 501-882-0243. Also check out the center’s Facebook page at “The Shepherd’s Center of Beebe.”