AARP Foundation Tax-Aide to provide free tax assistance & preparation in AR through April 18

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.— Beginning Feb. 1st through April 18, AARP Foundation is providing free tax assistance and preparation through its Tax-Aide program. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, in its 49th year, is the nation’s largest free tax assistance and preparation service, offering free tax preparation help to anyone, especially those who are 50 and older, who cannot afford a tax preparation service. Tax-Aide, which is offered free of charge, is available to AARP members and non-members and includes more than 5,000 locations in neighborhood libraries, malls, banks, community centers and senior centers nationwide. Since 1968, Tax-Aide has helped nearly 50 million low- to moderate-income taxpayers. This year, Tax-Aide will be offered at 21 sites in Arkansas including senior centers, libraries and other convenient locations. For more information on documents to bring to the tax site or to locate an AARP Foundation Tax-Aide site, visit www.aarp.org/findtaxhelp or call 1-888-AARPNOW (1-888-227-7669). AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is offered in conjunction with the IRS.