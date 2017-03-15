Jimmy Carl Vincent, 75, of Beebe went to his glory on March 12, 2017. He was born August 2, 1941 to the late Hugh and Lena Vincent. He was preceded in death by his brothers Robert Vincent and Bobby Vincent. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Faye, and four children; Dodie Tipton of Beebe, Jim Vincent of Beebe, Jason Vincent of Ward, and Sophie Weichert of Beebe; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; six sisters Joan Cleveland, Martha Haley, Deb Little, Mary Reeves, Pat Bass, Jane Bayles; and many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Thursday, March 16 from 6:00-8:00 P.M. at Smith – Westbrook Funeral Home. Funeral will be Friday, March 17, 2017 at 10:00 at Smith – Westbrook Chapel. Burial will be in Beebe Cemetery. Arrangements by Smith – Westbrook Funeral Home. www.SmithFamilyCares.com