Ida Mae Rockenbach, 71, of McRae, went to be with her lord and savior on Thursday, March 9, 2017. She was born on January 12, 1944 in Searcy, Arkansas. She is survived by her husband David Rockenbach; two sons Eddie (Earlene) Roberts of McRae, Martie (Kim) Roberts of Beebe, two stepsons Rick (Trish) Partridge of Pelham, Alabama and Glen (Judy) Partridge of Cave City, one brother Martin (Mary) Linder of McRae, one sister Gladys (Jim) Carey of Port Saint Lucy, Florida, three grandsons Mark (Nicole) Roberts, Chris (Rachel) Roberts, Kyle Roberts all from Beebe; step-grandchildren Martha Booten, six great grandsons, Kayn, Brantley, Eli, Harrison, Theo, and Finn Roberts; three step-great grandsons, Jayson Johnston, George Shawn III and Jimmy Shawn. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Virgil and Lorine Linder, her first husband and father of her two children Gary Roberts and three brothers, Virgil Jr, Sid, and Freddie Linder and one step son Davey Rockenbach. After retiring from Warehouse Furniture she enjoyed life with her husband David traveling, fishing, going to casinos, playing bingo at the VFW clubs and lots of reading. Visitation was Tuesday, March 14th, 6-8 P.M. at Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home in Beebe, Funeral Services Wednesday, March 15th 1:00 P.M. at Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Antioch Cemetery. Arrangements by Smith – Westbrook Funeral Home.