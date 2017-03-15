What’s Left?

This past Saturday night the Beebe Chamber held their annual awards banquet. I was so proud of our frequent contributor, Melba Brackin, for being chosen as the Ruth L. Couch Lifetime Service recipient. Melba has put so many hours towards community service. She is always trying to make this community a better place to live. Congratulations, Melba! You deserve this award and more! This week means so much to me. One year ago Thursday, March 16, my sister, Tammy Alexander, was nearly killed by a supposed distracted driver who travelled over the median and hit her on her driver’s side. She almost lost her arm – it was broken in several places, broken leg, spleen injury, etc. It was bad. Three R.N.’s stopped to help her on the highway (Hwy. 67 – just south of Beebe by the 2nd Ward exit). I believe they – and primarily Tessa Goff Ashley – kept her alive. She was taken by helicopter to UAMS where the trauma team did miraculous work. As our family gathered at the waiting room at UAMS – awaiting word from the doctors before Tammy was to be taken to surgery – I was there making every “deal” with God that I could so that we could keep my sister with us. And, as an answered prayer(s), God did just that. We are so incredibly thankful for her to be here and to be able to walk, use her arm and use her hand in many ways we thought she never would. But that is the power of prayer. Never doubt that. We had so many people praying for her and I believe that those who helped on the roadside and all the medical personnel as well as our pastor at that time, Bro. Russell Hull, had a large part to play in her recovery. So, this March 16th – we are celebrating the life of my sister! Praise God! Next week is Spring Break! Have a great time and be safe! Go to your happy place! See you next week!