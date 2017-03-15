Beebe Firefighter Avoids Collision, Ends Up in Ditch

Around 8 p.m. Monday, February 27th, a Beebe firefighter was approaching the intersection of W. Center and W. Illinois when a vehicle came quickly from W. Center and the firefighter had to merge to the right to avoid a collision. The shoulder gave way and the firetruck – Engine #2 Pumper truck – fell on its side. The four firemen inside were protected by the custom cab which gives extra protection to the occupants and all the firefighters had their seatbelts on. The truck weighs over 30,000 lbs. “All our drivers have the emergency driving course that is prepared by the state,” according to Vaudie McAfee, Public Information Officer for the Beebe Fire Department. “He did exactly what he should have done – which is to avoid a head-on collision with a private vehicle.” The department’s insurance will cover the repairs.