Don’t miss “Boots & Badges for Special Olympics” this Friday, March 17th. Local law enforcement and firemen will be supporting Special Olympics at Walmart in Beebe this Friday, March 17 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Local First Responders will be collecting donations for the athletes of Special Olympics Arkansas. Boots & Badges is just one of the many events sponsored by the Law enforcement Torch Run Movement for Special Olympics. The Law Enforcement Torch Run is the world’s largest grassroots movement raising money and awareness for Special Olympics. Special Olympics is the world’s largest program of athletic training and Olympic-style competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Presently, Special Olympics Arkansas serves over 15,000 individuals statewide.