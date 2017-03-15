The Beebe Chamber of Commerce held their annual Banquet and Auction Saturday night, March 11th at ASU-Beebe McKay Student Center. The banquet was themed “A Salute to Our Heroes in Blue” – the Beebe Police Department. Several of the Beebe Police Department officers and dispatchers were honored guests at the banquet. Bro. Bob Hall presented Beebe Police Chief Wayne Ballew and Cpt. Brian Duke with plaques of appreciation. The Chamber also presented $7,000 to the Beebe Police Department Foundation. The 2017 Banquet Gold Sponsors were: Bles Law Firm; Stallion Transportation Group; Ameriprise Financial; First Security Bank; A Perfect Bloom; Warehouse Furniture; Centennial Bank; Jim Wooten; Ozark Biomedical and Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home. The 2017-2018 Beebe Chamber Board of Directors are: President: Bill Handly 1st Vice President: Carol Westergren 2nd Vice President: Scott Bles Treasurer: Kelly Warden Exec. Director/Secretary: Kristen Boswell Master of Ceremonies for the banquet was Linda Anthony – a Beebe Alderman.