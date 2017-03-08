New Food Pantry for Veterans to Open in Cabot

We would like to announce that we are opening a veterans Food Pantry in Cabot Arkansas. We are a non-profit organization so any and all donations are tax-deductible. The food Pantry will be available for any veteran,retiree, guardsman or reservist. We will require ID, take a look at DD Form 214, or a VA health card, along with a driver’s license or state ID. As of right now we will be open once a month, the third Saturday of each month from 9 to 1 p.m. We are currently in the back part of Hope’s Closet, 2535 Rockwood Drive and Cabot. Feel free to contact us through AR email or visit our Facebook page. Feed Our Vets Cabot@yahoo.com or call Deyonka S Hickey FOV Program Director Cabot 501.322.9181.