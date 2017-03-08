Beebe Police Department has confirmed the passing of the 7 year old victim, Karma Wezowicz, involved in a shooting on Monday, February 27th, 2017. According to Arkansas Children’s Hospital, the 7 year old succumbed to her injuries, on Saturday, March 4th, 2017, at 12:51 p.m. Charges in the arrest of 26 yo, Jeremiah Owens, have been upgraded to the felony offense of Manslaughter. Bond was set at $50,000 as Owens is being held in the White County Detention Center. Court date is set for April 4th, 2017 at 9 a.m. in White County Circuit Court.