Charles Schmidt, National Commander of the American Legion, will make a stop in Beebe as he tours Arkansas next week. All Veterans are invited to meet with him on Monday, March 13th when he stops at Beebe American Legion Post 91 at 4:30 pm. The Post is located at 115 W. Illinois St (across from police station) Questions can be directed to Post Commander Michael Westergren at (501) 765-4663