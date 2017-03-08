Beebe Junior High School Named National Finalist in Samsung’s $2 Million STEAM Competition

Beebe Junior High School in Beebe, Arkansas has been named one of 10 national finalists in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest. The Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest is a program that encourages teachers and students to solve real-world issues in their community using classroom skills in science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM). As a national finalist, Beebe Junior High School will receive $50,000* in technology. On Tuesday, March 14, Tate Rector and his students will present their project live to a panel of judges in New York City. Three grand prize winners will be chosen by the panel and will be awarded $150,000* in technology. In addition, a fourth school will be deemed the Community Choice Award winner – determined by public social media voting. New this year, Samsung collaborated with Indiegogo to help schools raise funds online and provided an initial seed donation toward each school project. Also new this year, students were given the opportunity to select and advocate for a local charity of choice, inspired by their project’s purpose, in an effort to win a donation on its behalf. If Beebe Junior High School is selected as a national grand prize winner, students will also win a $20,000* donation for the National Safety Council. How to Vote: Anyone throughout the country can vote for their favorite school and project to determine this year’s community choice winner. To participate, one needs to view the videos at Samsung.com/solve, then cast their votes by posting their favorite school’s given hashtag on Twitter between now until 11:59 p.m. EST, Friday, March 17, 2017. Beebe Junior High School’s hashtag is #SamsungSolveBJHS Project Details: Last year, 39 children in the U.S. died from being left in hot cars. To help prevent these tragic fatalities in the future, students at Beebe Junior High School in Arkansas designed and built a robotic car seat equipped with motion sensors and temperature gauges to set off an alarm if a child is left unattended in a hot car. View their project video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1_5luWwemTk Next Stage: · Each school’s project video submissions will be online for public social media voting now through Friday, March 17. · The 10 national finalists will travel to New York City to present their projects to a panel of judges on Tuesday, March 14. · Three grand prize national winners will be selected by the panel of judges and one community choice winner will be selected by public voting.