Child is in critical condition at Ark. Children’s Hospital

Beebe Police Department reports the arrest of Jeremiah Owens, 26 of Beebe on the charge of Battery in the First Degree. Owens was identified as a person of interest in an investigation involving the shooting injury of a 7 year old juvenile. On Monday, February 27th, 2017, at approximately 8:03 p.m., the Beebe Police Department responded to a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers observed a juvenile victim in the driveway of the residence with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported by helicopter to Arkansas Children’s Hospital and currently remains in critical condition. Owens has since been transported to the White County Detention Center and set a paper bond of $50,000.00. Owens has a pending first appearance court date of April 4th, 2017, at 9:00 am in the White County Circuit Court.