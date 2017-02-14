Louie Cosby Bailey, Jr., 70, of McRae, passed away on Monday, February 13, 2017. He was born April 3, 1946 in Little Rock. He is preceded in death by his parents, Louie Sr. (Bettye) Bailey and Gleda Prettyman; son Larry Bailey; brothers David Gray, Freeland McElhaney and sister Juanita Evans. Louie Jr. is survived by his children, Louie “Tray,” Bailey III and Tanya Renee Bailey; brothers Charles (Joni) McElhaney and Allan (Claudeta) McElhaney; sisters, Shirley (David) Haley and Lisa (Allen) Evans, 7 grandchildren, and one great grand baby. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at Beebe First Church of the Nazarene with the interment to follow at Mount Chapel Cemetery. Arrangements under the care of Thomas Funeral Service (501) 941-7888 www.thomasfuneralservice.com