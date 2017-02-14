Wesley Brown, 37, of Ward, Arkansas passed away February 6, 2017. He was born December 21, 1979 to Claude and Janice Brown. Wesley is survived by his wife Amanda Brown; son Ace; father Claude Brown; and one brother, Jason Brown. He is preceded in death by his mother. Family received friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday at Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home, Beebe. Funeral was 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 11, 2017 at Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home, with burial in Stoney Point Cemetery. Arrangements by Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home. www.SmithFamilyCares.com