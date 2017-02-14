Wesley BrownFeb 14th, 2017 | By admin | Category: Obituaries
Wesley Brown, 37, of Ward, Arkansas passed away February 6, 2017. He was born December 21, 1979 to Claude and Janice Brown. Wesley is survived by his wife Amanda Brown; son Ace; father Claude Brown; and one brother, Jason Brown. He is preceded in death by his mother. Family received friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday at Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home, Beebe. Funeral was 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 11, 2017 at Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home, with burial in Stoney Point Cemetery. Arrangements by Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home. www.SmithFamilyCares.com