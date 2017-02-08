Marvin E. Martin, age 85, of Beebe passed away February 3, 2017. He was born at home August 12, 1931 to Dovie and Anna (Humphries) Martin in the Edwards Chapel community of Lonoke County. Marvin was a wonderful, loving, and true family man. When he and Hazel married thirty eight years ago, he became the stepfather of five children. Those children never knew what being a stepchild felt like because Marvin treated them as equals to his very own biological three. The family grew and flourished. He made time for all his grandchildren; they never doubted their special place in his life and his heart. By trade, Marvin was a retired carpenter. During his working years, he was a member of the Carpenters Union #690 and served as Assistant Business Agent for the Labor Union. Marvin was a member of the Beebe Masonic Lodge # 145. He was always buying, selling, and piddling outdoors. Driving by Marvin’s house could be an adventure. You just never knew what might be setting out by the roadside with a “For Sale” sign on it. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Kimel Johnson and a sister, Alycedean Robison. Marvin is survived by his wife, Hazel; children, Anthony (Martha) Martin, Carolyn (C.A.) King, and Rick (Julia) Martin, Bernice Goss, Richard Johnson, Vivian Ramsey and Louetta Blount; sister, Joanna Heller of Tucson, Arizona and many many grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, and great great grandchildren. Memorials may be made to the Beebe Masonic Lodge #145, 1000 West Center Street, Beebe, Arkansas 72012. Family received friends from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday at Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home, Beebe. Funeral service was 2:00 p.m. Monday, February 6, 2017, at Smith – Westbrook Funeral Home with burial Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home. www.SmithFamilyCares.com