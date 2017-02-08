O. C. Strayhorn, 77, of McRae, Arkansas, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2017, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. He was born March 19, 1939, at McRae, to Finus and Alice (Bass) Strayhorn. O. C. served in the U.S. Army Reserve. As an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed a lifetime of hunting. He was a dedicated family man who loved spending time with his grandchildren. O.C. had a beautiful smile and a mischievous laugh. He is survived by his wife of fifty-six years, Alice Strayhorn; sons David Strayhorn and Danny Strayhorn; grandchildren Mason, Hannah, Allison, Emily and Keri; great-grandchildren Karter and Cannon; brothers James and Franklin Strayhorn; and sisters Lavern Thompson, Shirley Seratt and Juanita Stanley. He was preceded in death by his parents; infant son Gary Wayne; sister Opal Webb; brothers Herman, Clarence, Delbert and Glendal Strayhorn. In addition to his family, O. C. leaves behind a host of friends to cherish the memories of hunting trips, time spent traveling, and working together in the construction industry. Memorials may be made to Arkansas Childrens Hospital Foundation, PO Box 2222, Little Rock, AR 72202. www.archildrens.org. Family received friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday at Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home, Beebe. Funeral was 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 7, 2017, at Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home, with burial in Weir Cemetery. Arrangements by Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home.