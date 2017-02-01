Fundraiser for Baby Who Has Heart Problem

My name is Alisha Young and I’m from Beebe, AR. When I was 5 months pregnant with Sofia Grace Young, I got the worst news a mom could ever want to hear. I was told Sofia’s right side of her heart did not grow to the appropriate size it should have been so they did several Echo cardiograms to make sure nothing had changed. They told me Sofia would be okay as long as she was inside my womb because I was pumping all her blood for her but when she delivers it will be a different story I began to go into pre-term labor shortly after my 6 month appt and was taking off work on Oct. 8, 2016 from Absolute Care Management in Searcy so that baby girl could have a chance of surviva. Shortly after my leave from work, Sofia decided it was her time to make her grand entry to earth and was born on October 24, 2016 at UAMS where they immediately took her and got her ready for transportation to Ark. Children’s Hospital with Angel One. From there she stayed for 2 months and 4 days. Sofia is very rare. She has transposition of the greater vessels tricuspid atresia hypoplastic and she also has a double left ventricle inlet. She is 1 in 9,000 when talking with doctors at Children’s Hospital. They say we have been here 10 yr and only seen 12 like her. Very overwhelming for a mother that is very new to all these serious medical terms but I put my trust in the Lord and the doctors. Sofia has already had pda bands and pda litigation. Sofia also has a G-tube feeding tube because she can only have a feeding up to 20 minutes from a bottle- anything else other than the 20 minutes feels like a human running 2 miles for her heart. The last stay at Children’s was expensive and I was away from my other 4 children and my husband who is the only one working so things are tight right now but Bailey’s Pizza in Searcy has a fundraiser night. They have given us on Feb 9, 2017 where anyone who eats in or has delivery from 4pm -9:15 pm we get 10% of the ticket also if you eat in we get all tips that night. I have recently posted this on Facebook asking for shares. I have 130 shares so far in 2 days this is for a great cause. Sofia will be seen again in 3 weeks at her cardiology doctor to schedule her cath procedure to check her pressure and schedule for open heart surgery in the middle or end of March. She will have a gleen which take the vessels from the brain and connect them to the lung so that there is not so much blood going into the heart and then Sofia will have another open heart called the Fontan when she is two to connect the vessels from her legs to her lungs so that so much blood is not going into her heart as well. Sofia’s heart is enlarged on top of all this which it will probably be for her whole life. If these surgeries do not work, Sofia will eventually have to have a heart transplant. Sofia just turned 3-months old on the 24th of January. She has been through so much and still shows her sweet smile. I understand if you cannot get out to eat that night and you still want to help, you’re more than welcome to send and support to our secured PO Box 982 in Beebe, AR 72012. Checks can be made to Alisha Young memo Sofia Young. God bless you all and thank you for letting us share our story. There is an account set up for the baby at First Security under the name: Sofia Grace Young. Thank you for anything you can do to help!