Just in time for garden planning, the Faulkner County Library and the Urban Farm Project will host the annual Seed Swap Sat., Feb. 11 from 11 a .m. until 1 p.m. Bring seeds to share, and swap with other gardeners. This is a great way to get started on your heirloom and organic seeds. But don’t worry if you don’t have seeds to share, we’ll share with you to help you get started! If you have a lot of seeds to share, we have tables available so you can display and share your seeds. Don’t forget to bring paper envelopes if you plan on collecting seeds to take home. We will also gladly take donations of small envelopes so we have enough for everyone! All library events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at 501-327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org, sean@fcl.org or find FCUrbanFarmProject on Facebook