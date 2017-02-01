Simmons First Bank Robbed Monday; Alleged Robber Captured

On January 30th, 2017, at approximately 4:53 pm, the Beebe Police Department received an emergency call advising of a robbery in progress at Simmons First Bank of Beebe. With the help of numerous Facebook tips and information from the community, a suspect has been identified as Patrick Loren Lucero. Lucero was taken into custody early Tuesday morning by the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office. He will be extradited back to White County and booked into the White County Detention Center for the offense of Aggravated Robbery. Bond has been set by the White County Prosecuting Attorney at $100,000.00. Lucero will appear in White County Circuit Court on March 7th, 2017, at 9:00A.M. According to police reports, a male suspect entered the bank and produced a note stating that he had a weapon and demanded cash from the teller. He quickly left the bank and entered a maroon/burgundy 2000 model Chevrolet Blazer or GMC Jimmy. It was believed that the suspect vehicle fled the area via US Interstate 67/167, unknown northbound or southbound. The suspect was described as a Native American/Hispanic male, 5’5 to 5’7, 180-210 lbs., and long black hair. He was wearing a green “Carhartt” type jacket with a hood, a black t-shirt with a white shirt underneath, light colored jeans, and red shoes. Suspect was possibly armed and dangerous. No reports of injury were received and no mention of the amount of money taken.