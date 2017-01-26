Show Off Your Trophy at the Arkansas Big Buck Classic

LITTLE ROCK – The Arkansas Big Buck Classic returns to the Arkansas State Fairgrounds for its 27th year this Jan. 27-29. Knife-making demonstrations, mechanical bull riding, live snakes and alligators may grab many people’s attentions, but the show’s true focus is the trophies from this year’s deer season, brought in from hunters across Arkansas. Hunters are encouraged to bring their deer’s antlers or mounts to be scored and judged for prizes. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s mobile aquarium and Scales of Justice exhibit trailer will be at the event, and AGFC staff will be on-hand to answer your questions about fisheries and wildlife management and enforcement in The Natural State. The awards presentation begins at 4 p.m., Jan. 29. There is no charge for parking on the fairgrounds site. Show hours are: · 1 p.m.-8 p.m., Jan. 27 · 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Jan. 28 · 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Jan. 29 Go to www.bigbuckclassic.com for a full schedule of events.