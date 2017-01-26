What’s Left?

I hope you are having a good week! Can you believe this great weather? I love it! As most of you know, I am now on the Beebe City Council. From time to time, I will write about some of our issues we are dealing with when I believe they need more explanation or just to give my personal views. Last night at the regular monthly city council meeting, I presented a proposal – which was just presented and will be looked at again at the February meeting – to raise a half-penny sales tax. This tax would be distributed at 1/8th cent to the police department, 1/8th cent to the fire department, 1/8th to the parks – with at least 1/3rd of the amount to be used for playground equipment, and the final 1/8th of 1/2 cent to be placed in a special fund for a future Community Center with swimming pool. This is a great way to do this and is a good starting point without putting our city in any debt. I believe if we could locate this future center close to our public schools and the college – they could both offer classes in physical education for lifesaving, swimming, and even have a swim team. I don’t believe raising our local sales tax by 1/2 cent would hurt our merchants. This would put our local tax and county tax at 3 cents- the same as the tax base is in Searcy, Lonoke and Cabot. If you agree with this – or even if you don’t – please let me or your local council member know what you think about it. If this proposal passes the council, it will be placed on the ballot in a special election to let all the citizens vote on the issue. Thanks! Go to your happy place! See you next week!