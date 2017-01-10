Eldon WestJan 10th, 2017 | By admin | Category: Obituaries
Eldon West, 92, of Beebe, Arkansas, was born May 12, 1924 at Melbourne, Arkansas to Isaac and George Ann West, and he passed away Friday, January 6, 2017. He was a fun loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather who cared passionately for his family’s well-being. After retiring from Cement Finishing, he enjoyed many years of dancing and playing the fiddle. Eldon is survived by his daughter, Leticia Mayfield; four grandchildren, Chandra West, Mindy (Wade) Clark, Zane Pruitt and Austin Mayfield; two great-grandchildren, Jaeden Clark and Jamie Clark; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Gregg West; daughters, Leticia Gay and Tina Lynn West; four sisters and one brother. Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association, 14524 Cantrell Rd. Ste. 140, Little Rock, AR 72223 www.lung.org/arkansas. Memorial service was 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 14, 2017 at Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home, Beebe. Cremation arrangements by Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home. www.SmithFamilyCares.com