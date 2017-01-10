Eldon West, 92, of Beebe, Arkansas, was born May 12, 1924 at Melbourne, Arkansas to Isaac and George Ann West, and he passed away Friday, January 6, 2017. He was a fun loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather who cared passionately for his family’s well-being. After retiring from Cement Finishing, he enjoyed many years of dancing and playing the fiddle. Eldon is survived by his daughter, Leticia Mayfield; four grandchildren, Chandra West, Mindy (Wade) Clark, Zane Pruitt and Austin Mayfield; two great-grandchildren, Jaeden Clark and Jamie Clark; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Gregg West; daughters, Leticia Gay and Tina Lynn West; four sisters and one brother. Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association, 14524 Cantrell Rd. Ste. 140, Little Rock, AR 72223 www.lung.org/arkansas. Memorial service was 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 14, 2017 at Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home, Beebe. Cremation arrangements by Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home. www.SmithFamilyCares.com