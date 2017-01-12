The Beebe City Council met in special session Tues., Jan. 3rd after the swearing-in ceremony. The council approved Resolution 2017-1 which outlines an agreement between the City and the Beebe Chamber of Commerce in which the Chamber will use Kristen Boswell’s services and the use of the office space owned by the City at Beebe City Hall at the rate of $1250. mo. and also reimburse for half of Kristen’s cell phone bill. She will work up to 15 hours per week for the Chamber. The agreement is a two year contract that will need to be renewed. Contract dated Jan. 3, 2017 thru Dec. 31, 2018. Boswell performs marketing duties for the City. The council also looked at the financing options of the recently agreed upon purchase of a new custom Ferrara Cinder HD77’ Quint with equipment. Delivery is estimated at March 2017. The City has chosen the option of paying for 5 years at 0% interest with payments of $166,832.80. The total purchase price is $834,164.00. Wayne Rathburn of Green Environmental – the company which will take over the sanitation services for Beebe in March, was at the meeting and told the council that he had delivered several hundred of the trash containers to Beebe. They are being stored, for now, at the city park.