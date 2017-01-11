Beebe City Council Sworn In for 2017

Beebe City Council Sworn In for 2017Jan 11th, 2017 | By admin | Category: Top Story
Members of the Beebe City Council were sworn in Tuesday, Jan. 3rd, 2017 at City Hall. J.P. Horace Taylor (left) along with City Attorney Scott Bles (2nd from left) administered the Oath of Office and handed out the Certificates of Election to each member. Council members pictured above taking their Oath of Office are, from left: Dale Bass, Matt Dugger, Linda Anthony, Tracy Lightfoot, Lee McLane and Derrek Goff. A special City Council meeting was held after the swearing in. (Story below) (Photo by Christian McLane/The Beebe News)