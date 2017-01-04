Lenis Irene Swann, age 86, of Beebe went to be with the Lord December 29, 2016. She was an active member at Beebe First Church of the Nazarene, where she played the piano for many years. After retiring from Citizens Bank, she doted on her grandchildren by spending time camping and playing. Irene was known as the “favorite sister” among the ten girls and one boy. She will be loved and missed by all who knew her. Irene is survived by her one and only child, Johnny Swann and wife, Denise of Cabot; grandson, Ian Swann and wife, Heather; granddaughter, Erin Swann; great-grandchild, Gage Swann; four sisters, Agnes Blackburn of Oklahoma, Faye Siems of Oklahoma, Mary Lou Reams of Searcy and Jean Eales of Texas. Irene is preceded in death by her husband Thomas; parents, Robert and Lenis Bevill; one brother and five sisters. Funeral service was Saturday, December 31, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. at Smith – Westbrook Funeral Home, Beebe. Cremation arrangements by Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home. www.SmithFamilyCares.com