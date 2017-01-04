What’s Left?

Happy 2017!!!!! Did you have a great New Year’s Eve? I am trying to carve out more time to do reading, studying and just “me” time. That is one of my resolutions. It is very difficult especially when you are being pulled from several different directions. But – I believe if I make me better – those around me will also benefit. I have started back on my little “brain games” because I took a 9-week vacation from them and I can really tell the difference. It is so funny when you are doing one of those exercises how you can tell where you need work. Some of the games I just really dread playing and those are the ones I really need. When I started back on them last night – I scored the lowest I had scored in several weeks – which is to be expected. The thing about your brain is that it is like your muscles – you have to work them all the time because the minute you stop – they start getting weaker. If you are a very competitive person – which in many ways I am not – but my family says that I am competitive in many ways – so I really don’t know. But if you are competitive, you should really like the brain games. You can use Elevate and Lumosity – I use the free version but I’m sure the paid version has more games. I also heard that AARP has games available for your smartphone or tablet. I haven’t looked those up yet. Anyway – I hope you are working on improving your life in this new year! Go to your happy place! See you next week!