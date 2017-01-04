2017 Beebe Parks & Rec Player Registration Scheduled

Beebe Parks & Recreation has scheduled player registration at Beebe City Hall for 2017 t-ball, baseball and softball. Co-ed t-ball: 3/4 intro ∙ 5/6 t-ball Baseball: 7/8 pitching machine ∙ 9/10 live arm ∙ 11/12 live arm ∙ 13/14/15 Babe Ruth (birthday cut-off is 04/30/2017) Softball: 8 & under pitching machine ∙ 10 & under pitching machine/live arm ∙ 12 & under fastpitch (birthday cut-off is 01/01/2017) Registration Dates @ Beebe City Hall: January 21st: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. January 28th: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. February 11th: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. February 18th: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. The registration fee is $65 ($30 for three-year olds). A discount will be applied for multiple players in the same household. A $25 late fee will be assessed after February 18th. Please bring the player to registration for uniform fitting. If you have baseball pants from 2016, please bring them with you. Registration forms are available at www.beebeark.org or Beebe City Hall. For more information, please email beebeballpark@gmail.com.