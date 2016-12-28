Gary Carpenter, 66, of Beebe, Arkansas was born April 11, 1949 to Alton “Bud” and Emma (Bell) Carpenter, and he passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2016. He enjoyed working in his yard and was lover of birds. He loved to work and help his family any way he could. Gary was an avid Razorbacks fan and enjoyed gathering with his family to watch the games. Although he never married or had children, he was daddy and uncle to many. He had a big heart and was a gentle soul. Gary is survived by his brother, Don Carpenter, sister Becky Kirk, numerous beloved nieces/nephews and adopted sons and daughters, and his dachshunds -Oscar and Doxie. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Sherlon Blount. Memorials may be made to Purple Martin Conservation Association, https://www.purplemartin.org/ Family received friends beginning at 9:00 a.m. Friday, December 23, 2016 at Antioch Community Church, with funeral service following at 11:00 a.m. Burial was in Antioch Cemetery. Arrangements by Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home. www.SmithFamilyCares.com