What’s Left?

I hope you had a great Christmas with your family! We did. I am so thankful that my son has gotten good reports from both his doctors and now it will just be healing from the surgery and he should be fine long term. I am also so thankful that my sister is here with us and doing so well during these holidays! What a miracle!!!! And what a blessing!!!! Our family is so thankful for her recovery and for her life! Thanks to all of you who prayed for her and prayed for my son. We praise God for our blessings and are so thankful for all of you! What about the new year? Do you make resolutions. If you are a regular reader of this column you know that I always make resolutions – I don’t always share them – but I always make resolutions. I usually start about now rather than the traditional New Year’s Day – that way I am on my way when the “race” begins. But, sitting here today (Tuesday), I have to admit that I still have a soft drink on my desk and have eaten a few chocolate covered cherries already – not to mention what might happen tonight. I guess you can tell by that statement that one of my resolutions is to cut down on my sugar intake. I feel pretty sure that I will be OK with that resolution. I do hope that you and your family have the best year ever! Happy New Year!!!! Go to your happy place! See you next year!