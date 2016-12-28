On Thursday morning, December 22, Kent and Keith Knight and several of their employees, received Certificates of Recognition from Gov. Asa Hutchinson – which were presented by Beebe Alderman Tracy Lightfoot. Mayor Mike Robertson was also on hand to congratulate the brothers for their community involvement over the 45 years they have been a part of the Beebe community. Knight’s Grocery will be closing after December 28th. Edwards Cash Saver grocery store has bought Knight’s Grocery and the shopping center. They are expected to close the store for 2-3 weeks for renovations which include paving the parking lot and replacing all the checkout centers at the store. We wish the Knight brothers and their families the best in the future!