Angel Tree Program Helps Students During Holidays

This year, Arkansas State University-Beebe helped 19 students provide Christmas gifts for their families. ASU-Beebe has offered the Angel Tree program on the Beebe campus for the past 15 years. The program provides gifts for children of ASU-Beebe students who are financially challenged during the holidays. Andy Isom, manager of Campus Relations, reported that the campus raised more than $1,500 this year for the Angel Tree program, with $943 donated during the recent theater sponsored performance of How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Following the performance, Rose Mary Jackson (pictured on right), associate vice chancellor of Advancement, accepts a donation to the ASU-Beebe Angel Tree program from cast members Ashley Paden as Max the Dog (left) and Tim Bordelon as The Grinch. “We appreciate the efforts of our campus community in making this program a continued success. You have helped make the holidays better for our students and their families,” Jackson said. For more information about ASU-Beebe, call (501) 882-3600, or visit the website at www.asub.edu.