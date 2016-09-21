Edith Louise Schultz Hammond, 94, of Beebe, Arkansas, died peacefully on Thursday, September 15, 2016, in the care of Arkansas Hospice, while in the White County Medical Center, Searcy, Arkansas. Edith was born in Jersey City, New Jersey on July 21, 1922, to Otto and Edith (Roberts) Schultz. She graduated from Queen Anne High School in Seattle, Washington, and attended a business college there. She met an army soldier in Tacoma, Washington, while volunteering at a USO dance. Shortly after, she married that soldier, Odell Hammond, at her parents’ home in Seattle, on March 10, 1943. Edith is survived by her husband, Odell, of the Beebe Retirement Center; three daughters, Janice Mink of Illinois, Margaret Anno of Virginia, and Mary Jane Oehrl of Florida; two sons, Bill Hammond of Beebe and Steve Hammond of Michigan; her sister, Audrey Steendahl of Washington; seven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, and one grandson, Jeremy Hammond. Edith loved the Lord with all her heart, with all her soul, and with all her might. Jesus Christ was the center of her life. Her hope of salvation was certain, her faith unfailing, through many trials and tribulations. She now has peace and joy in Heaven – but we will miss her more than words can say. Funeral service was Monday, September 19, 2016, at Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home, with burial in Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home. www.SmithFamilyCares.com