Bunny Lee Wisdom, 85, of Baytown, Texas, went peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior on the 11th of September 2016. He was born December 20, 1930, to the late Noble Wisdom and Jewell Gilbert Wisdom in McRae, Arkansas. Bunny possessed a deep love of country proudly serving in United States Navy during the Korean War. He spent the majority of his career as an electrician Upon retirement, Bunny and his late wife Kathaleen moved to Baytown, Texas, to be closer to their children and granddaughter. Bunny is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Kathaleen (Morris) Wisdom; parents, Noble and Jewell Wisdom; and sister, LaVerne French (Mel). He is survived by his daughter, Vickie Jones and husband Johnny; son, Gary Wisdom; and granddaughter, Tess Jones; sister Dixie McAfee (Pete); and nieces and nephews. Bunny was a loving son, brother, husband, father and grandfather; his family and dear friends will miss him greatly. Funeral service was held Saturday, September 17, 2016, at Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home in Beebe, with Pastor Mike Thomas officiating. Pallbearers were Jay Richards, Kyle Richards, Jimmy Wilson, Bill Ridgeway, Dwayne Handley, Gary Wisdom, Johnny Jones (Honorary). Arrangements by Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home, a Certified Veterans Funeral Care Provider. www.SmithFamilyCares.com