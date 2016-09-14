Rebecca “Becky” Powers (Henry) Short, 79, of Beebe, Arkansas went to be with her Lord on September 8, 2016. She worked many years for Dr. Byrne Garrett. Later in life she was elected as the City of Beebe Clerk/Treasurer and has served the past eight years on the Beebe City Council. Becky was a member of the Lighthouse Pentecostal Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dewitt and Geneva Henry-Wilkerson, her husband, Jimmy Short; one son, Luke Henry Short; and a grandson, Calvin Chandler Short. Becky is survived by her daughter, Lisa Short of Beebe; two granddaughters, Sarah Brittain of Beebe and Stormy Short of Converse, Texas; two great-granddaughters, Rainey and Layla Brittain; one brother, Col. (Ret.) Charles Henry and his wife Christine. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 15, 2016 at Lighthouse Pentecostal Church with memorial service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Beebe Cemetery. Cremation arrangements by Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home. www.SmithFamilyCares.com