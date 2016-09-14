Peggy Ann Wilson Inns, 73, of Beebe, AR, passed from this world September 6, 2016 to join her heavenly father as well as the love of her life. She was born May 4, 1943 at Holly Grove, AR to the late Lawrence Mark and Edna Lucille Wilson. She worked for the ASU-Beebe Library, retiring after 20 years. After which she spent her time in her rose garden and traveling with her husband of 54 years. She married Robert Harold Inns on December 22, 1961 at Holly Grove, Arkansas; he preceded her in death January 9, 2016. She was also preceded in death by one brother, James Wilson; and one sister Joyce Hopewell. She is survived by one son Don Inns (Robin) of Morgantown, WV; one daughter, Debbie Cross (Wade) of Bradford, AR.; five grandchildren, Chris Inns (Jennifer), Audri Thomason (Aaron), Laura Bell (Matt), Leah McGregor and Coleton Cross; 10 great grandchildren; two brothers, Harold Wilson (Gracie) and Hugh Wilson (Dessie) as well as many nephews and nieces. The family plans a private memorial service at a later date. Lasting memorials may be made to any Alzheimer’s Association of your choice. Services have been entrusted to Sullivan Funeral Care of Kensett. Condolences: www.SullivanFuneralCare.com