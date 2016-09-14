Joe Douglas Secrest of Beebe, Arkansas, was born July 10, 1950. On September 6, 2016 Doug lost his ten-year fight with cancer. Doug was preceded in death by his father, Pete Secrest and a sister, Shelly Story. Doug is survived by his wife, Patricia Secrest; mother, Doris Fields; two children, Paula Secrest and Cpl. Josh Mathew; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and three siblings. Memorial service was 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 10, 2016, at Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home, Beebe. Cremation arrangements by Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home. www.SmithFamilyCares.com