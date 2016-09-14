Friendship Has No Age Limit

University of Arkansas junior, Jacey Sites, a 2014 Beebe High School graduate, has been awarded the Florence K. McKee Scholarship, worth $4,000, thanks in part to her friendship with 91 year old World War II veteran Alton Elam. As a part of the scholarship application process, Jacey was asked to compose an essay on the following topic: The late University of Arkansas professor Diane Blair once said “it is impossible to be a good person and not be a good citizen.” Please explain what this quotation means to you. Provide a significant example from your own experience where you realized the role of a good citizen (either intellectually, socially, or politically). Jacey found Alton and his life story to be her inspiration and example of what she thinks it means to be a good citizen and a good person. Jacey met Alton when she began volunteering at the Beebe Christian Outreach food pantry last summer. The two almost immediately became friends, often getting into trouble for talking more than working. Jacey was truly inspired by Alton’s contagious smile, sense of humor, and years of service. Hearing Alton’s World War II stories always helped to pass the time and Jacey was never short of questions. Alton has volunteered for 23 years this year and has no plans to stop any time soon. He inspired Jacey daily and can serve to inspire all people in serving their communities. The following is part of what Jacey wrote in her award winning essay: “I met Alton at my hometown’s food pantry. He is 91 years young and would be there whenever the doors were opened. He is a lively and talkative gentleman who brought joy and humor to every situation. Due to his age he was unable to do a lot of the manual labor the pantry required, but refused to sit idle for a second. On the first day I volunteered Alton introduced himself as “Alton, the best double-bagger in the state”, which was explained to me to mean that his job was to open the paper bags and layer two together for us to load with groceries for the patrons. Every single paper bag went through his worn, worked, kind hands before it met the hands of a person in need. When Alton was not busy double bagging he was telling stories from his past. Being new to the pantry and new to his stories meant I was his main audience. He reveled me with stories from his service in World War II, his childhood in the 1930’s, and the many civic duties he had been involved with over his life. Alton is a good man and demonstrated that goodness through selfless service to his community. If you were to ask Alton why he did what he did, he would say that he was just being good citizen. If you were to ask me, I would say he was just a good person. I believe that good people will influence the people around them to be better, which in turn will make any community a place filled with good citizens.” Jacey continues to volunteer with Alton at the food pantry whenever she has the opportunity. In her eyes Alton is the perfect example of someone from what journalist Tom Brokaw called “The Greatest Generation”.