Homer’s Ace Hardware Hosts Grand Opening

Homer’s Ace Hardware of Beebe held their Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony on Friday, September 9, 2016 at 9 a.m. Located at 905 W. Dewitt Henry Drive, Homer’s offers a friendly and knowledgeable staff along with a great selection of products. Pictured from left: Dr. Ted Kalthoff, Carol Westergren, Scott Bles, Kristen Boswell, Mayor Mike Robertson, Store Owners: Cindy and Jay Moore, Ken Adams, Store Manager: Barry Valier, Angie Gibbons, Bro. Bob Hall, Milton McCullar, Camille Stout, Matt Dugger and Kim Weeks. Photo by John Henderson/, The Leader