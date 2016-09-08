Peterson-Waters to Wed October 1st

Scarlet Summer Peterson and Dustin Chance Waters will marry at the Davis Residence, located near Petit Jean Mountain, on October 1st, 2016 in Morrilton. The bride-elect is the daughter of Kellie Peterson of McRae, Arkansas, and Charlie Peterson of Austin, Arkansas. She is the granddaughter of Ernie and Paula Davis of Morrilton, Arkansas, Rita Roberts of Ward, Arkansas, and George and Jeanne Peterson of Furlow, Arkansas. Scarlet is a senior at the University of Arkansas-Fayetteville and will graduate with a double major, achieving two Bachelor of Science degrees; one in Agricultural Education, Communications and Technology with a concentration in Agricultural Education, and the second in Animal Science with a Pre-Professional/Science concentration. She is employed at Farmington Veterinary Clinic. The prospective groom is the son of Robert and Laurie Waters of North Little Rock, Arkansas, and James and Jennifer Coffman of Beebe, Arkansas. He is the grandson of Margaret Waters of North Little Rock, Arkansas and the late Gene Waters of Ward, Arkansas, and John and Sadie Perkins of Cabot, Arkansas. Chance is employed at Site Work One. The couple will reside in McRae, Arkansas after the wedding.