Petit Jean State Park to Host Local Author for Book Signing Event

William B. Jones, author of Petit Jean: A Wilderness Adventure (Plum Street Publishers, Inc.) will present a book talk at Mather Lodge, Petit Jean State Park, 1285 Petit Jean Mountain Road, Morrilton, Saturday, September 3 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Jones will sign books and talk about the process of researching and creating his newest book. In his work, Jones captivates the reader, taking them back to the adventures of the legendary character after whom this mountain has been named. The event is part of the Park’s Legacy Week, a week-long celebration of the Arkansas State Park system, which preserves the state’s diverse beauty and history. More information about the September 3 event is available from Plum Street Publishers at 501-663-7586. Or you may also contact the park at petitjean@arkansas.com<mailto:petitjean@arkansas.com> or by phone at (501) 727-5441. Or visit our website at www.petitjeanstatepark.com<http://www.petitjeanstatepark.com>.