Richard B. Berry, age 83 of Russellville, passed away on August 24, 2016 at the Arkansas Hospice River Valley Home. He was born on December 31, 1932 in Beebe to T. J. and Albertine Smoot Berry. Richard was a member of the Methodist Church in Beebe, American Legion, and the Disabled American Veterans. He was a lawyer with his own law firm at Beebe, served as City Attorney and later City Judge before retiring and moving to Russellville. He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife, Elaine Underhill Berry of the home; his uncle, Ben Smoot of Beebe; cousins, Bill Newsom of Russellville, Elizabeth Sheppard Floyd of West Fork, Jane Greer of Beebe, Anna Hannah of Maumelle and several other cousins. The funeral was 2:00 p.m., Friday, August 26, 2016, at Shinn Chapel, with the Rev. Mark Evants and Rev. David Ruehr officiating. Burial was private in Booher Cemetery and under the direction of Shinn Funeral Service of Russellville. Family received friends from 1:30p.m., until service time in the funeral chapel. Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice. The online obituary and guestbook are available at www.shinnfuneral.com.