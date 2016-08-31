Diann Norman, 72, of Little Rock, Arkansas, was born December 27, 1943 in El Paso, Arkansas to Floyd and Doris Burns. She was the youngest of three sisters. Diann passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2016. She was the mother of three children, Dee R. Norman of Little Rock, Dawn R. Umphrey of Carmel, Indiana; and deceased son, Thad Norman, Jr. Diann graduated from Little Rock Central High School and was a key member of the High Stepper Team. She established and owned/operated Diann’s Beauty Gallery in Little Rock for twenty-five years. Diann was a very talented hairstylist. She was of the Christian faith and was well loved by many. Diann loved her children dearly, and her two grandchildren. She will be greatly missed. Diann is survived by her two daughters; two grandchildren, Jacob A. Rudd of Colorado and Aubrey J. Umphrey of Indiana; and two sisters, one of which is Mable Etta Schapery and husband Richard from Austin, Texas. Preceding her in death were her parents, Floyd and Doris Burns, and son, Thad Norman, Jr. Visitation was 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday at Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home, Beebe. Funeral was 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 29, 2016, at Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home, with burial in Grissard Cemetery. Arrangements by Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home. www.SmithFamilyCares.com