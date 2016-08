Valeria Penrod Beard, 82, of Beebe, Arkansas went to her heavenly home to be with her loved ones on August 29, 2016. She is survived by four sons, Michael, Steve, James, Jr., all of Beebe, and Jeff (Lori) of Hickory Plains; eleven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one sister, JoAnn Penrod of Conway. Her family will hold a private burial. Arrangements by Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home. www.SmithFamilyCares.com