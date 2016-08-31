What’s Left?

I hope you are having a great week! This is a happy week for my family because today (Tuesday) was my sister’s last radiation treatment! Yea!!!!! Now – she just has physical therapy and she has to take that one chemo pill that you take every day for five years. I know that sounds pretty bad – but most people adjust to it and it is not too bad. Anyway – things are so much better than they have been. I’m so happy that she has reached this milestone! It has been a long road – what with the horrible accident coming just at the end of her regular chemo treatment. But, we are looking forward and praying for just good news from here! Praise God!!!! Thank you for all your prayers!!!! Speaking of getting well and moving on – I believe that we all need to focus, as much as possible, on the positive things in life. There are so many negative things floating around and I feel that you just don’t need to waste your time and energy on that. We all need to try to be more kind and to show love to those around us! Healing requires positive thinking- I am convinced of that! My little kitten that I got recently -is 8 wks old now and still has no interest in eating “real” food. He still takes the bottle and loves it. He is the strangest little kitten I’ve ever been around and we have concluded that he might be part bobcat. He has his claws out all the time. We might have to have his claws removed before he gets neutered. The very second he gets through drinking his bottle, he starts biting. He has a little stuffed shark he plays with and he just goes all around it biting it. Normal kittens don’t do that. They play awhile and usually like to cuddle with you. This kitten cannot cuddle except when he is taking his bottle. He’s weird. I may have to rethink his name – Lil Darlin’…..?! Go to your happy place! See you next week!