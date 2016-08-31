Beebe Fall Festival Set for October 15th Jeff Bates is headliner

The 20th Annual Beebe Fall Festival will be held on Saturday, October 15th from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the Beebe Ballpark. This year’s event will be bigger and better than ever with vendor booths, a car show, food vendors, a duck-calling contest, a chili cook-off, live entertainment, a kid zone and much more! Country artist, Jeff Bates, will be live, in concert at 6:30 p.m. As always, festival admission is FREE! $5 admission to the Kid Zone includes all-day access to bouncy houses, face-painting, pumpkin-painting, Arkansas Game & Fish demos, games and much more! Vendor space is available. Reserve your 10’x10’ booth for only $50 (before September 23rd). For more information, please call Beebe Chamber of Commerce at (501) 882-8135 or email chamberinfo@beebeark.org.