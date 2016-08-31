Beebe Fire Department Purchases New Equipment

The Beebe Fire Department recently purchased new 5” supply hose. The new equipment will enable larger amounts of water at a fire scene, compared to the older 3” supply hose. The department purchased 700 ft. of 5” hose for $4,060. and also bought some connectors for $1,500. This will provide a much safer fire attack for the on-scene firefighters. The new supply hose was purchased with money raised through the department’s picture fundraiser which raised about $8,000. Chief Nick, and the entire Beebe Fire Department, would like to thank all of those that participated in the fundraiser. Pictured above: Members of the Beebe Fire Department, Firefighter Ken Brock and Captain Brian Mills, are pictured testing the department’s new 5” supply hose.